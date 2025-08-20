Heard on Main Street: See you at the fair!

Where do you go first? Watch the animals or wonder how a youngster could raise a healthy goat? Or check to see if you got a ribbon for your art or jam, or perhaps a gorgeous quilt?

Don’t forget the flowers or colorful vegetables. The wonders created with fresh veggies are one of my favorites. Enjoy the joyous squeals of children, and the delicious food and drinks. And especially those friends and even relatives you only see at the fair.

The Island has lost a man who was a true gift to this Island, Michael Loberg. My sympathies to Melinda Loberg and her family.

I am still enjoying reading new books, though I did order several by Linda Castillo that I hadn’t read. There is just something special about her writing that I especially enjoy.

I wonder about UPS. Usually we have good service from them, but something happened. Maybe a new driver? Two parcels were delivered by a neighbor; we got those. The same day Amazon insists a large box was delivered. Not so. One time an item was delivered to my address, but that address was in Edgartown.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum offers a screening and discussion of “‘Jaws’ @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story,” tomorrow, Friday, at 5 pm. Join Wendy Benchley for more about the film’s legacy and her husband Peter Benchley’s vision. Fee.

I enjoyed the interview of historian Heather Cox Richardson with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, cheered on by elected state officials and union leaders as he told all of us to face up to what is happening in the U.S. Try to be aware to learn what we can do to protect our country.

So much seems so wrong all across our world. I avoid the news. But it is up to all of us to know what is happening, even as we are upset by what is happening, and concerned about how it makes us feel.

I do wish the Russians would stop bombing Ukraine and Israel would stop attacking American and other volunteer doctors and nurses, as well as the starving people and children in Gaza. I used to worry more about a hurricane hitting our Island, or even price increases, than our world. It just seems to be spinning out of control. Sorry.

The fair will surely raise our spirits and draw attention to all that is good in our world. Take care of yourself as well as the people and the causes that you love.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Sherm Goldstein on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t make old people mad. We don’t like being old in the first place, so it doesn’t take much to tick us off.