Celebration of life for Bruce Ian (Buzzy) Murdoch

Bruce Ian (Buzzy) Murdoch died December 27, 2024. He was born on March 22, 1957 in Kingston NY to John and Irene Murdoch.

He grew up in Woodstock, NY, and graduated from Kingston High School in 1975. After high school, Buzzy lived in Santa Cruz, CA, Burlington, VT. For the past 35 plus years, Oak Bluffs was his home.

He was a skilled Stone Mason, specializing in old style drywalls that don’t require mortar to hold the wall together. Binding is obtained by careful selection of interlocking stones. Buzzy was a master at Dry Stack. His creations can be found all over Martha’s Vineyard, and other locations where he lived and worked. His other passion was golf. When he wasn’t playing golf, he built many of the stone walls at both the Edgartown Golf Club and Mink Meadows Golf Club.

He was pre-deceased by his parents and his Sister, Linn, to whom he had donated a kidney to in 1980. He is survived by his Brother, Gary Murdoch; his nephews, Matthew Lowe (wife Maria), Andrew Lowe (partner Maggie Calderon), his grandnephew, Artemis Arlo, his grandniece Lindsey, as well as many other friends and family members.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday. August 23, starting at 1 pm at the PA Club in Oak Bluffs. All of his friends are invited to attend his celebration.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Buzzy would wish you a Happy Life, full of Joy and Laughter. Have Fun, be kind and “pay it forward.”