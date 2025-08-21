Keep politics out of community events

To the Editor:

The West Tisbury Farmers Market is one of those special places where neighbors, visitors, and friends come together to share in good food, conversation, and community spirit. That’s why it’s disappointing when conflict intrudes — especially in a space meant to be warm and welcoming.

We live in a time when politics can feel especially divisive, and it’s not always easy to talk about strong differences of opinion. The Vineyard is home to people with many backgrounds and beliefs, which is one of the things that makes our community so vibrant. But when we gather for something as enjoyable as a market day, it’s a gift to set politics aside and focus on what brings us together.

That’s one reason I enjoy Rotary on the Vineyard. Every week, I meet with friends whose views may differ from mine, but we have a simple rule: no political, racial, or religious debates. This keeps the focus on friendship, respect, and working together to help our neighbors.

I once had an Island friend in business who told me he avoided taking public stands on controversial issues, because his customers came from all points of view. Another neighbor put it simply: “They buy my product, too.” It’s a reminder that kindness and openness can go a long way, especially in a small community.

Public gatherings like the Farmers Market work best when everyone feels welcome, regardless of politics, religion, race, or anything else. We’re all here to enjoy the day, support local vendors, and share in the best the Vineyard has to offer.

If we can leave our differences at the door, we can make more room for what truly connects us.

Leo Convery

Edgartown