State auditor necessary for SSA oversight?

To the Editor:

Poor decision making on the part of the Steamship Authority management and board for its three converted offshore supply vessels (OSVs) has given new meaning to “learning curve.” Vineyard and Falmouth residents and visitors are experiencing this firsthand.

Problems began when the original price for the ferries was based on erroneous estimates. The SSA board–approved purchase price was $5.6 million per ferry. With conversion costs, that cost has ballooned to $82 million for the Barnstable, Aquinnah, and Monomoy. The conversion process took almost three years. The Steamship Authority COO spent more than half his time in the shipyard in Alabama, overseeing the conversion, all while the construction project was facing similar overruns in Woods Hole.

These converted ferries are extremely fuel-inefficient. The “new” Aquinnah, in June 2025, consumed 14.6 gallons/mile, the highest of all SSA ferries that service the Vineyard. Its fuel consumption is 2.5 times greater than the Governor, yet it offers only 20 percent more deck space. The conversion for SSA use required removal of midsections from each ferry, resulting in decreased weight capacity for trucks, and lower crossing speeds. The Aquinnah is running as fast as possible to keep existing schedules. But 16-year-old engines running faster than intended means higher fuel consumption and shorter engine life.

The SSA had said the vessels might be upgraded to hybrid. This is unlikely, if not impossible, given the costs and age of the vessels. The climate goals of Massachusetts cannot be squared with purchase of these vessels. It has been suggested that the SSA may be in violation of state climate law with its acquisition of these ferries. The message from the public and Vineyard leaders at the Ferries Now event in 2023 was simple: We want hybrid and electric ferries now. By doubling down on use of fossil fuels with the purchase of three old boats, the SSA has set itself back several decades in complying with the commonwealth’s environmental goals.

The Aquinnah had multiple mechanical issues and cancellations due to “unforeseen circumstances” during the first four weeks of operation. Rolling out a new vessel in the peak of the summer season was not a wise decision, especially given delays in loading. A new hybrid would have met state climate goals, and reduced fuel and maintenance.

The Aquinnah appears not to be a crowd pleaser on the Vineyard route. Vehicle passengers cannot see over the walls of the ship’s hull from the deck; there is a single porthole in the lounge area; and frequent delays due to longer loading times have all frustrated passengers. SSA board chair Jim Malkin was asked at a Dukes County Commission meeting about his assessment of the Aquinnah. Mr. Malkin said he was pleased with the ship and the SSA crew was learning to load the vessel more efficiently. He did not address any other issue with the vessels.

SSA’s finances did not necessitate the purchase of old diesel ferries. The SSA board and management chose to prioritize buildings over ferries. The spend on the administrative and maintenance buildings is at $36-plus million and growing. And add $5-plus million on dysfunctional awnings at the same terminal. Is it time to call in the state auditor for some oversight?

Amy Cody, Margaret Hannemann, Alysha Norbury, Beth O’Connor, Nat Trumbull, representatives

Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group and SMART (Southeast MA Regional Transportation Citizens Task Force)