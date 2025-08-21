Thank you for support 

To the Editor:

We, the family of Sandra L. Healy, would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who attended her funeral, sent flowers and cards, or offered words of comfort during this difficult time. Your presence and support have meant so much to us, and have been a great source of strength as we mourn her loss.

We are truly touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown by friends, relatives, neighbors, and the community. Knowing that our mum was cared for and remembered by so many brings us comfort and peace. Her warmth, generosity, and spirit touched the lives of many, and it is a comfort to know her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Thank you for honoring her memory and for standing by us in our time of sorrow. Your support has helped us find strength and hope as we begin to heal.

The family of Sandra (“Sandy”) Healy