A tribute to a friend, Jim Weiss

From the day I first met him, as his assistant superintendent, I knew Jim Weiss was a good man. He was bright, had quick humor, a great smile, and was very caring, but also very humble. Jim never looked for applause or recognition. He always had a smile or a chuckle. He always asked sincerely about “you” before sharing anything about himself. He loved dressing up for Halloween, and had some amazing costumes that would dazzle the staff/kids as he visited schools on that hallowed day. In retirement, Jim continued to serve on community boards, especially the MVYouth scholarship. Through all his years here, he could be found at school plays, musicals, sports events, cheering the kids on. Oftentimes, he quietly would grab a seat in a back row, for it wasn’t about him!

A few years ago, Diane Gandy, Jim, and I began a tradition: annual lunch at Farm Neck Cafe when they opened, and eventually, meeting before they closed. What great fun we had sharing our lives, the books we were reading, and favorite TV shows. Diane and I will continue the tradition honoring our good friend Jim, but it won’t be the same!

In fighting cancer, Jim tried to be positive, giving it his best shot, and not looking for any attention. Luckily, he had Edith Rousseau, his very best friend, to keep many of us abreast of his health and his healing process. At times, his genuine humility and privacy got in the way of friends caring about him. He wanted to deal with the cancer and move on in life not ever being a burden. Some of us had to push ourselves into his life, visiting him, texting him, keeping in touch with him in these last months. He accepted our concern, often sending out updates via a group text. Jim’s belief in beating cancer was powerful. He traveled to Mass General and went through weeks of excruciating chemo. He got on transplant lists. He kept up on all medical appointments both on- and off-Island. He truly fought the good fight, but eventually, his body gave out, and I lost my dear friend, Jim Weiss –– may he rest in peace!

Marge Harris

Oak Bluffs