Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening with 14 members to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Alan Michaels with a GRAND SLAM 12/6 +76 card

Second, Sebastian Bennett-Rock with a 9/4 +29 card

Third, Bo Picard with a 8/4 -12 card

Fourth, Byram Devine with a 7/3 -12 card

There were two 24-point hands, by Sebastian Bennett-Rock and Paul Humphrey. There were a total of three skunks, a game won by more than 31 points.

We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room; the entrance is across from the tennis courts. If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes or less, PLEASE come and check us out. We play six games against six different opponents.