Believe it or not, it’s the last week of August. It’s a spectrum of feelings, whether you’re visiting and sad to see summer go so quickly because you’re still enjoying vacation, or you’re a local who’s worked 12- to 16-hour days and looking forward to Labor Day. I toe the line as someone who owns a year-round service-based business on Island, while being married to an aforementioned local chef who works said hours; I’m tired but looking forward to finally getting back some time with my husband. I’m sure we’re all feeling that. It’s an interesting shift that happens during the end of August, as we try to tackle that summer bucket list before September arrives, while at the same time realizing that September might just be one of the best months to be on Island.

With that, I’ll keep it short and simple this week: three events you should attend, three bites of food you should indulge in, and three retailers I want to spotlight in Edgartown. Starting with the events, Julia Spiro is back at Edgartown Books on Thursday, August 28, from 2 to 4 pm, and she’s signing copies of her latest book, “Such A Good Mom.” I read this when it was released, and because I am not a mom myself, it was a very insightful book into the world of motherhood tangled in mystery. A must-read, so make sure to stop by and tell Julia that Marnely sent you.

Next up on that same Thursday, sign up for a Tomato Preservation Basics class at the FARM Institute. It’s a hands-on class on how to prepare your own salsa using tomatoes from the FARM’s Friendship Garden. Discuss water-bath canning and other methods of preservation, plus take home a jar of your own salsa! Which makes me think of the best tomato salsa I’ve ever had in my life, on a trip to San Francisco more than a decade ago. It’s the Roasted Tomato-Mint Salsa from a restaurant called Tacolicious, and what made it unique was the fact that it had fresh mint and rice vinegar in it, which are not common tomato salsa ingredients, but the herbaceous hint of sweetness both those ingredients added to the recipe truly took it over the top. Search the name online for the full recipe and make a jar — you’ll be as obsessed as I am.

And as I write this, I realize my last event recommendation is on the same date as the two above — seems like Thursday, August 28, is a busy one, as we kick off Labor Day weekend! For this one, head to “Music in the Square” to see Taurus Biskis and Band perform from 6 to 8 pm. A great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

By this point, you might be wondering what are the three bites of food you should indulge in this week, and here are my suggestions: the Charred Octopus at 19 Raw Oyster Bar, the Mahi Mahi Ceviche at the Pelican Club, and the Baked Mermaid Farm Cheese at the Covington. Three dishes I tasted this summer that I am still thinking about.

Oh, and the three retailers I wanted to spotlight in this column, just because? Dune at 9 Winter St., a men’s-focused shop specializing in contemporary and heritage items, this well-curated shop has defined a much-needed niche; Kin at 12 North Water St., where photography, couture, and art come together with familial ties by Lisa and Garreth, a truly exceptional shop; and last but certainly not least, Soft as a Grape at 41 Dock St., an iconic apparel store that is my-go to shop for gifts for M.V. lovers.

On that last note of a shop, I’ve personally always wondered about the name “Soft as a Grape”; as we all know, soft isn’t really the adjective to describe a grape, but sharing this note about them made me look up the history behind the name, and it’s a good one, so do your own Google search and check it out — it’s quite the story!

That’s all for this week, friends. Birthday shout-outs go out to: Alex Tamargo (Sept. 2) and Wendy Harman (Sept. 4) — happiest of days to you both!