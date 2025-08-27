Gary Paraboschi of Aquinnah passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on July 14, 2025, at the age of 75.

He was born on April 4, 1950, in Somerville to Clement and Juanita Paraboschi. The family moved to Burlington when Gary was 10. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1968, and received a degree from Middlesex Community College in the ’70s.

Gary loved music and played drums in several garage bands, and later played blues harmonica with Scituate-based Bear Bones. Gary’s musical tastes were eclectic; he amassed a collection of CDs encompassing classical, jazz, folk, blues, and rock, and played bongos and the didgeridoo (an Australian indigenous wind instrument) as well.

After college Gary worked at Boris Color Labs as a transport technician, and for Scott Flowers in Arlington. He married his beloved wife, Barbara Wallen, in 1995 in Arlington, where they lived until they moved to Aquinnah in 2007; they built a home there five years later.

A true Renaissance man, Gary was an avid reader on many subjects, including poetry, art, philosophy. He created a video series, “Friends and Family,” that provided his circle the opportunity to define themselves in their own words.

Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara Wallen of Aquinnah; their cat, Gin Gin; and his longtime friend and housemate Gary Spezzafari; his sisters, Karen and husband Dana Lorgeree of Wilmington, and Sharon Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; brother-in-law Jim Wallen and wife Kathleen Smith of Aquinnah; sister-in-law Joan Wallen of Andover, N.H., and Aquinnah; and by many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his memory to the Animal Shelter of M.V., P.O. Box 1828, Edgartown, MA 02539; or to Second Chance Animal Rescue Inc., 25 June Ave., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.