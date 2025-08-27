“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.” –Robin Williams, 1951–2014

Can you believe that Labor Day weekend is upon us? Time to squeeze in as much summer fun as you can! The weather has been all over the place, with that wind last week from the hurricane disrupting dates for Grand Illumination and the fireworks. Both events were still beautiful, and the late summer sunsets have been spectacular!

Ray and Sandi Santinello hosted their 32nd annual fireworks party on Ocean Park, despite the change in date. Their home was filled with friends, many of whom have been there for every year! Sandi is the ultimate hostess, Raymond keeps the fun flowing, and this year they had the help of Ray’s brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Connie, who were visiting. Jenna and Zach Sylvia were there, along with Willie Nevin and Ashley Girard, who was in from Chicago. Renee Nolan and Steve Grace came back on-Island for the week and joined the party.

Kick off the holiday weekend with the last of the Tabernacle Sunset Concert Series on Friday, August 29, featuring Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. Always great to have them in our own backyard! Music starts at 6 pm.

Thanks to the Norton Farm family and staff for keeping us stocked with fresh summer food once again this year. We have really enjoyed the quality of the fruits, veggies, and baked goods there this summer. The flowers in the field and in the cans are always gorgeous — lots of sunflowers this year!

The Oak Bluffs Open Market continues on Sundays through mid-October. From 10 am to 2 pm, you can shop local artisans, and enjoy the music of John O’Toole.

The Strand Theater has had some amazing films and performances this summer. This weekend the film “The Reality of Motherhood 2025” will be presented on Saturday. The evening begins with a cocktail party at 5 pm, and silent auction, followed by the film at 6:30 pm. The proceeds from this important movie will benefit counseling for maternal health.

The International Film Festival opens on Sept. 2 and runs through the 7th. Films from all over the world, full-length and shorts, will be shown at the M.V. Film Center, along with discussions and receptions. Full schedule at mvfilmsociety.com.

Happy birthday to Billie Hancock on August 29! I remember my friend Tom Rancich on that day also. August 30 is a big day for birthdays: celebrating Pam Melrose, Ashley Girard, Jennifer Fiore, Danielle Albert, and Justin Oslyn. Nancy Giordano and Chuck Wiley celebrate on August 31.

September birthdays start off with a bang: The fabulous Karen Trotier celebrates on Sept. 1, along with Anne Davey. The mayor of Oak Bluffs and ambassador of smiles, Eddie Ben David, will give and receive birthday hugs on Sept. 2. Miss Xena Clark also celebrates on the 2nd by turning 5 years old. Sept. 3 is the day to say Happy birthday to Bob Pacheco — and tell him to take the day off!

Send me your news!