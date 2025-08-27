Poet’s Corner: A day in the world

A day in the world

By Cecily Bryant

Liberty and Justice sat down to talk under a shade tree close to the river.

My crown is drooping from the state of this world, a sadness my heart can’t deliver.

Justice said adamantly my scales will not balance,

humanity has all gone askew.

Children are hungry and are rapidly starving. Oh sister, what can we do?

We must shout hard … band together in this life we are carving,

shout with them ‘enough is enough!’

Let kindness be fierce in its human demand to let truth speak to power be

the voice of the land.

Cecily Bryant is a longtime resident of the Island, where she has been a teacher and community volunteer. Her poetry has appeared in a number of collections.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.