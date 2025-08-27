Heard on Main Street: Everyone has a photographic memory. Some just don’t have film.

Tomorrow, Friday, go to the Bodman Courtyard at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum for an evening of indigenous storytelling and new moon stargazing. Guided by Herring Pond Wampanoag educator Taylor Smalley, this family-friendly program weaves skywatching with traditional teachings. Bring a blanket and look up — at 9 pm on Friday, August 29. Adults $10, under 17 free.

Also at the M.V. Museum on Saturday, August 30, at 4 pm, “Indigenous Knowledge Meets Shark Science.” Steve Crawford will share insights from years of interviews with Indigenous peoples and communities across the Northwest Atlantic. Their knowledge adds new perspective to what we know about white sharks. Fee.

Last week I complained about UPS. They are supposed to deliver packages to my home. That big heavy box I was missing? UPS delivered it, but to the Post Office. That is not delivering to my home. That is making it impossible to get my package without asking for help to get the big box here, to my home.

A friend stopped by with some news about visitors whose 9-year-old wanted to go to the thrift shop. The delight is the little girl’s choices of an Etch-A-Sketch and new earrings. That combination seemed delightful to me, so I am sharing it with you.

The family had just visited Boulder, Colo., where they learned of a local puzzle company making beautiful, round, wooden puzzles, with quite small pieces. My son-in-law, who used to live there, says they make puzzles of different shapes, and may even make custom ones from a picture you provide, but it is expensive. It’s libertypuzzles.com, in case you are interested.

My two granddaughters love all puzzles, and happily report they are both enjoying summer and anxious for college to start.

The SSA had some issues with waves and high winds this week. From what I hear, the worst of it has been some time and travel delays. One neighbor was delayed getting off the boat in Oak Bluffs, and had to walk home. But we do live on an island.

The Vineyard Haven library welcomes back historian Norah Van Riper for an interactive program about early life on Martha’s Vineyard. “Fauxlore: A Myth-Busting Romp through Colonial Vineyard History” will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 6 pm, at the Cornell Theatre. Free.

“The Farmer and The Shark” will return for one screening on Friday, Sept. 19, at 5 pm. See the hidden story of Vineyard legend Craig Kingsbury and his influence on “Jaws” at the M.V. Museum. Fee.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Jessica Dolliver on Sunday. Edwin Gould-Hart celebrates on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Life isn’t about how to survive the storm, but how to dance in the rain.