Edgartown Council on Aging: August 2025

Lyndsay Famariss, Director • 508-627-4368

Weekly events

Monday

10 am: Seated Yoga with Craig Ranucci

12:30 pm: Bridge

2 pm Walking Group — Meets at Atlantic and Herring Creek — Katama

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

noon: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty (This resumes Sept. 10.)

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Intro to Tai Chi with Nan Doty (This resumes Sept. 11.)

Friday

9:30 am: Men’s Group

noon: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

September calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome! Register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tues. and Fri. lunches: Meals served at noon. Call by noon the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, Sept. 1, for Labor Day.

Sept. 4: 1-3 pm, Bingo

Sept. 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the EPD

Sept. 10: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Weds. of the month.

Sept. 11: 1-3 pm: Seaglass Art workshop.Bring your own seaglass, driftwood, and shells to create a beautiful piece of art, an ode to the sea.

Sept. 12: Drop-In Tech Help with Rizwan Malik.

Sept. 16: 12:15 pm, during lunch Julia Livingston of the Edgartown planning. board joins us to discuss an upcoming architectural design competition, and how you can be a part of choosing the aesthetic for future multifamily units.

Sept. 17: 12:30 pm, Consultants BH&A join us at the Edgartown library to present the most recent work and findings for a future Edgartown Council on Aging.

Sept. 18: 1-3 pm, Bingo

Sept. 25: 1-3 pm, Decoupage Shell Workshop

Sept. 6: noon, Birthday Cafe to celebrate August birthdays.

Sept. 30: noon, Lunch & Learn with neurosurgeon Charles Hodge, M.D. “The Nervous System, Evolution, and the Founding Fathers.” This fascinating talk will pave the way for subsequent lectures by Dr. Hodge, to be held at the Anchors this fall.

Oct. 6: Day Trip to Nantucket, including free access to the Whaling Museum and historic Hadwen House. $35 round-trip on the Hyline. Please contact mkeating@edgartown-ma.us for details and registration.