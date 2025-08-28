Veterans Corner: September 2025

VETERANS CORNER

On Sept. 4 from 10 am to 3 pm, a VA medical team will be on-Island. Dr. Vanbeber is leading the team. The primary purpose of the visit is to assist veterans with hearing and vision issues, and other general medical questions. The team, including an audiologist and optometrist, will be at the Vineyard Haven American Legion Hall. Please remember to bring identification cards and any medical records that could assist with your visit.

If you have any questions, please reach out to me at vso@dukescounty.org or my office number; 508-693-6887.

George Pimentel, Director of Veterans Services

Dukes County Veterans Service Department

Veterans Agent: George Pimentel

Phone: 508-693-6887

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 190, Edgartown, MA 02539

Website: https://www.dukescounty.org/veterans-services-officer