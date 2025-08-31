Mrs. Barbara Perry Francis, 99, of Aquinnah, passed away on August 16, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after a short illness, with her family at her side.

She was born in Cambridge on Feb. 27, 1926, one of four children of Earl M. Perry and Aramentha (Cooper) Perry. She was the second eldest female tribal member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), and a descendant of many of the tribal families of Aquinnah.

She was a caretaker for many family homes in Aquinnah and Chilmark. Her greatest pleasure was being out on the water with her husband; scalloping for a living, or fishing with her friends or family members on the boat named after her. She had a love for cooking. Her favorites were beach plum jelly, blueberry pie, macaroni and cheese, and quahog chowder. She was also known for her unique handmade braided rugs.

Barbara is survived by her children, Eleanor M. Hebert and her husband Michael of Aquinnah, Gloria E. Fontes and her husband Michael of West Tisbury, and Michael D. Francis of Tisbury. She was predeceased by her husband, Carol Irving Francis, in 2006, and her son, Ronald I. Francis, in 2003. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Gordon S. Perry, Mary Perry Clark, and Esther Perry Boisseau. She is survived by her grandchildren, Brigette M. Araujo, Todd Araujo, Esq., Venita Walker, Jacqueline Hansen, Jermaine (“J.J.”) Mendez, Jody Mendez, and Kaylee Farias; and by her great-grandchildren, Kane Araujo, Maya Araujo, Jade Araujo, Antone Araujo, Jermaine Mendez Jr., Jacob Rose, Ryan Mendez, Adam Mendez, Sarah Swift-Mendez, Samuel Farias, and Miguel Farias; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 22, at the Chapman Funeral Home from 10 to noon, followed with a repast at the Wampanoag Community Center in Aquinnah from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Interment will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Aquinnah Cultural Center, 10 Black Brook Road, Aquinnah, MA 02535, or to a charity of one’s choice.