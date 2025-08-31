Susan Benway Jenkinson (“Susie”) passed away peacefully at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on August 9, 2025.

Born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard, Susie came from a long line of multigenerational Islanders. Known for her joyful spirit and radiant smile, Susie brought light to every room she entered, even in the face of life’s challenges from a young age. She was a devoted Red Sox fan, and had a deep love for animals, especially cats.

During her time at Windemere, one of Susie’s greatest joys was zipping around in her motorized chair, visiting friends and family who worked at MVH, and joining field trips — including a recent sailing adventure out of Menemsha. She loved the outdoors, tending to the flower garden, and basking in the sun.

Susie was predeceased by her parents, F. Harold Benway and Bernice E. Tilton Benway, and by her life partner, Michael W. Reynolds (affectionately known as “Mike the Wreck”). She is survived by her beloved daughter, Sandy Jenkinson Ferreira, and Sandy’s partner, Tracy Medeiros. She also leaves behind her cherished granddaughters, Jen and her husband David Araujo, Heather and her husband Keith Devine, and Alison Ferreira and her partner Dylan. Susie was a proud great-grandmother to Ryan and Tommy Araujo, and Kayden and Keshawn Devine. Susie is also survived by her siblings, Leslie and Mary Benway of Bangor, Maine, Linda Benway of Falmouth and Inverness, Fla., and Bret Benway and Patricia of Vineyard Haven. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and extended family members across multiple generations.

A private service will be held at a later date.