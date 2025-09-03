1 of 3

The Northeast Native Network of Kinship and Healing (Kinship Heals) is an Indigenous-run nonprofit organization committed to creating spaces that are free from violence for Native people. Kingship Heals announces the name of its future healing place, Aquinnah Headwaters: A Source of Healing and Restoration, and shares its branding as part of its campaign to raise funds to build the healing space.

Founded by women of the Wampanoag Nation in 2021, Kinship Heals is committed to supporting and empowering survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and sex trafficking through culturally grounded practices. With the support of generous donors, Kinship Heals has purchased land in its ancestral homeland. Aquinnah Headwaters will feature restorative housing for women and children survivors of violence, supportive and empowering education and programming, a ceremonial gathering space to build cultural strength and resilience, a food garden and food pantry, and walking paths and meditative spaces.

With an estimated build cost of $16 million, the state-of-the-art proposed design and build will prioritize a healthy relationship between people and nature, protection of local waters through conservation and management, energy conservation and use of renewable resources, building materials that are safe for all species over time, optimized health and safety for all site users, and more inclusion and accessibility for all.

“With headwaters located on the property, the place is a literal and figurative place of beginnings and life. In indigenous culture and beliefs, water symbolizes creation, purification, transformation, (re)birth, and knowledge.” –Jennifer Randolph, executive director, Kinship Heals

“Having a dedicated space will make a huge difference, enabling us to provide cost-efficient housing to more people — all in an environment that is rooted in indigenous culture and history.” –Elizabeth Kaeka, board vice president, Kinship Heals

“We’re not just launching a brand — we’re building a space that is instrumental to our mission … by supporting and increasing the capacity for tribal communities to heal from, respond to, and prevent violence, using methods that are deeply rooted in culture and traditions that existed prior to colonization.” –Bettina Washington, cultural expert, Kinship Heals.To learn more and donate, go to kinshipheals.org/healing-center.