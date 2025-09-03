September comes with a sigh of relief from all that was done and a burst of energy to finish everything that needs doing while creating space in the day to enjoy, play, pause, and visit. The water calls, and seasonal businesses we have yet to visit beckon.

High on the list is a wood-fired pizza from North Tabor Farm. Orders for their Monday Night Pizza Pickup are available through preorder, only and sell out quickly. Orders for Sept. 9 will open on Wednesday, Sept. 3. You can use the link on @northtaborfarm Instagram, or north-tabor-farm.square.site.

Wishing Bradley Carroll a happy birthday week.

Annie Parsons left for England, leaving a huge hole in our Island community. Thank you for bringing so much joy to so many. Thank you for sharing your laughter, wisdom, talents, and horses, including the inimitable Tony Smalls, the painting and piano-playing mini-horse. The Island was a better place because of you, your spirit, and charitable acts. Annie gave us so much, it is our turn to send her off with what she needs to get her family home. gofundme.com/f/support-annie-parsons-and-her-beloved-fourfooted-family.

Thank you to Molly and Eric Glasgow and all of the people who made Grey Barn and Farm a lovely early-morning destination for so many. We will miss the chickens, lounging kitties, social bunny, delicious cheese, baked goods, and especially the beauty, peace, and tranquility.

The annual Aquinnah Powwow located in the Aquinnah Circle is on Sept. 6 and 7. It commemorates Metacom’s War with King Phillip, and honors and remembers Wampanoag homelands of 1675. Gates open at 11 am, and the Grand Entry is at Noon. Adult admission is $10, or $15 for a two-day pass. No alcohol, drugs, or pets allowed.

Sig Van Raan writes, “Our final Sunday Morning Softball Report, August 31, 2025. A doubleheader featuring some great defensive plays by some of our senior players, including first baseman Marc Levine and pitcher and outfielder Hans Solmssen. The dramatic moments of both games featured a game-winning Kerouac (hit onto the road) home run by Ed Eger and a career-ending home run in his last at-bat by soon-to-be-moving-to-Florida Jerry Murphy. All in all, a great season of old-fashioned pickup backyard softball. Ed Eger summed it up: ‘It brings great joy to share Sunday mornings with such a great group of folks. The friends and community up on that little hill are nothing you find anywhere else.’”

Thank you, Sig.