Cribbage Club results

22 members met to play our favorite game of cribbage. This was the last week of the summer league. The Grass Roots club will start on Sept. 3. Come and join us! The results from Wednesday night are below:

First, Roy Scheffer with a 11/4 +79 card

Second, Bo Picard with a 9/4 +37 card

Third, Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +11 card

Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 8/4 + 51 card

Fifth, Ron Ferreira with a 8/4 +23 card

There were four 24-point hands, by Paul Humphrey, Kathy Kinsman, Ed Roman, and Sharon Barba. There were two flushes in the crib, by George Giosmas and Paul Humphrey. And there were a total of nine skunks — a game won by more than 31 points.

We meet every Wednesday night at the MVRHS Culinary Department Dining Room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts at the MVRHS.

If you can play a game in less than 15-20 minutes, PLEASE come and try your luck. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.