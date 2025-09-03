A reading of “A Little Glass of Warmth: A Visit with S.N. Behrman” will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7 pm, at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Based on Behrman’s memoirs, and written by Joseph Goodrich, “A Little Glass of Warmth” chronicles the noted playwright’s journey from the Orthodox Jewish community of 1900s Worcester to success during Broadway’s golden age. Actor Jonathan Lipnick plays both Behrman and Playwright, and introduces the audience to Behrman in his Manhattan apartment in 1964 — on the day SNB’s new play is to open at Lincoln Center. “A Little Glass of Warmth” evokes the wit, charm, and depth of feeling embodied in Behrman’s theatrical and literary work, as well as the playwright’s ongoing, mysterious obsession with this historical figure. This reading is directed by Ronn Smith.

24 Church St., Vineyard Haven. For tickets, visit mvplayhouse.org/theater/box-office.