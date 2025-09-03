“And then the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn awakened.” –Raquel Franco

Attention, moonwatchers: the September full moon is rising on the 7. This is the Corn Moon, and in some parts of the world, a total lunar eclipse will be visible. Not here in the Northeast, but we may see a bit of what is called a “blood moon” as a result of the eclipse. The Corn Moon is named for the ripening corn, and I hope we continue to enjoy that delicious Island corn through this month!

Pat Law let me know that the fabulous ESP band will be playing at the P.A. Club on Saturday, Sept. 6. Bring your snacks or dinner and your dancing shoes, from 6 to 9 pm!

The hummingbirds are fueling up for their migration south. It is astounding that these tiny, fragile-looking birds travel thousands of miles to their winter homes. Bon voyage, I’ll miss you!

The Aquinnah Wampanoag Powwow 2025 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6 and 7, at the Aquinnah Circle. The theme is “Metacom’s War: We Honor and Remember.” There will be music, drums, dancing, and indigenous food and vendors. Gates open at 11 am, the Grand Entry is at noon. This annual event celebrates Wampanoag culture and traditions, on their homeland on the Island they settled more than 10,000 years ago, called Noepe. We all live on their land, and we must remember that and acknowledge it in our daily lives.

Save the date for the 23rd annual George V. Tankard Jr. Memorial 5K Road Race on Saturday, Sept. 20. This fun and beautiful race around East Chop benefits the scholarship programs of the NAACP in honor of Tankard, who was an active member of the NAACP and the Oak Bluffs community. You can run or walk to participate!

You can register in advance online at runsignup.com, or in person either on Sept. 19 at the Summercamp Hotel from 5 to 6 pm, or on Saturday (day of race) from 8 to 9 am. The One-Mile Fun Run for children 12 and under starts at 9 am in front of Summercamp, and the 5K starts at Ocean Park at 9:30 am. You’ll get a cool T shirt when you register, and lots of applause when you cross the finish line, whether you run or walk! For more info, go to naacpmv.org.

Happy anniversary to Jennie and Jeremy Driesen on Sept. 5!

On the 5th, we also wish a joy-filled day to Polar Bear extraordinaire Caroline Hunter!

Alexandra Clark, Rachel Ben David, Molly Chvatal, Laurie Mazer, and Dawn Evans all celebrate on the 5th — happy birthday to you all! Sept. 6 is the day for Skylar Hall and Tiny Baker Erica deForest. Susan Phillips celebrates on Sept. 7, along with Holly Hawks. I hope someone makes master baker Gina Patti her own cake on Sept. 9! Scott Anglin celebrates on the 10th, and he shares the day with Heather Goff.

Send me your news!