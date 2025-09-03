Patrick William O’Daly, M.D., passed away at home in Edgartown, days shy of his 87th birthday, on August 21, 2025, with his wife of 47 years by his side.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in Knickerbocker Hospital, Manhattan, NYC. When he was 2, his family moved to Brooklyn, where he grew up. He graduated from PS 198, St. Frances Prep High School, Notre Dame University in South Bend, Ind., and received his medical degree from SUNY Downstate.

He completed a mixed medical internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Long Island College Hospital. During this time, he was deferred from the Vietnam War draft through the Berry Plan, after which he was granted an honorable discharge. He practiced in Beacon and Cold Spring, N.Y., for 28 years before retiring. He was a Fellow of the ACOG for 50 years, having been certified. Even though he was grandfathered, he chose to take the recertification exam.

He lived a life full of adventure, family, achievement, integrity, and contributions to countless patients and new parents. Patrick belonged to the Lazy 8 flying club at Duchess County Airport, and flew 152, 172, and 182 Cessna aircraft. He skied all over the world, and traveled to innumerable beaches, world capitals, and ancient ruins. Shortly after retirement, his hobby became sailing his 30-foot Hunter sailboat to ports all over New England. As a final legacy, Patrick passed his sense of adventure and joy in learning to his children, their children, and all his close loved ones. These qualities are well-represented, and live on in them.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Clarke O’Daly and Patrick Joseph O’Daly, and by his second wife, Linda Acunto. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, John Patrick (Kristen), William Allen (Diane), Elizabeth Ines O’Daly-Bargas (John), and Kathleen Lee Oskan (George); his grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Stephanie (Tait), Britton, Caroline, and Gwendolyn; two step-grandchildren, Ella and Piper; one great-grandchild, Denny, and his first wife, Denise O’Daly. He remains beloved, and will be sorely missed by his enduring family.

Memorial donations can be sent to the Notre Dame Alumni Fund, online at bit.ly/ND_AIM_AlumniFund, Franciscan Sisters of Peekskill, online at peekskillfranciscans.org/donation, or Island Grown Initiative of Martha’s Vineyard, online at igimv.org/donate.