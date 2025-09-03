Poet’s Corner: Mood: Petrichor

Mood: Petrichor
By Winonah Harrington
Skin to skin
Magnetic Chalice,
Love
In the dawn
Silvery spells
Autumnal waves
The beauty of letting go …
Nostalgia — Harvesting moon beams
Autumn’s saffron aura
Emanation bodies
Above and below
Mind to mind
Heart to heart
These sacred flames
Dancing between us
Casting six …
Life
Seen and unseen
A gong sounding …
Bathing in the universe
Gone beyond
Here and there
A door closes
Another opens
And still another
Wabi sabi*
Transient;
Autumnal flowers
We: lean into each other, in reverence …
Aware;
Shadow casting shadows light
A gong sounds
Luminous — fluid
These tears
These raindrops
I am returning with them into
The unseen
Eternal; stream of being
Winonah A. Harrington is a local yoga teacher, a lifelong Buddhist, and a poetess. She wrote her first poems at 10 after reading Yosano Akiko’s “Tangled Hair.” Winonah teaches yoga at the Mansion House and Yoga on the Vine.
