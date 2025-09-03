Poet’s Corner: Mood: Petrichor

Mood: Petrichor

By Winonah Harrington

Skin to skin

Magnetic Chalice,

Love

In the dawn

Silvery spells

Autumnal waves

The beauty of letting go …

Nostalgia — Harvesting moon beams

Autumn’s saffron aura

Emanation bodies

Above and below

Mind to mind

Heart to heart

These sacred flames

Dancing between us

Casting six …

Life

Seen and unseen

A gong sounding …

Bathing in the universe

Gone beyond

Here and there

A door closes

Another opens

And still another

Wabi sabi*

Transient;

Autumnal flowers

We: lean into each other, in reverence …

Aware;

Shadow casting shadows light

A gong sounds

Luminous — fluid

These tears

These raindrops

I am returning with them into

The unseen

Eternal; stream of being

Winonah A. Harrington is a local yoga teacher, a lifelong Buddhist, and a poetess. She wrote her first poems at 10 after reading Yosano Akiko’s “Tangled Hair.” Winonah teaches yoga at the Mansion House and Yoga on the Vine.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.