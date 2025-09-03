Real estate transactions: August 25 – 29

Chilmark

August 26, Richard Previdi and Deborah Previdi sold 0 Quansoo Beach Lot 20 to Muddy Cove Camp LLC for $435,000.

Edgartown

August 28, Priscilla E. Johnson, Raymond I. Johnson, and Catherine E. Johnson sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 209 Week 19 to Janet K. Otovic for $3,500.

August 29, Jane D. Turner, trustee of Turner Family Nominee Trust, sold 10 Eagles Nest to Judy Fentress-Williams for $1,320,000.

August 29, Gretta McNamara, Mark A. Walsh, and Bridget A. Walsh sold 1 Thames Court to Jane D. Turner, Jeffrey L. Turner, and Laurie Wright Turner, trustees of Turner Family Nominee Trust, for $1,890,000.

August 29, Joseph Helfrich and Melinda Hulmes-Helfrich sold 27 Watcha Path to Channing W. Steele and Kim E. Steele for $2,590,000.

August 29, Huckleberry Hill LLC sold 15 Huckleberry Hill Lane to Celia J. Mercier and Christian M. Donato for $200,000.

August 29, George B. Bennett and Camilla L. Russell Bennett sold 37 North Neck Road to Goldeneye LLC for $10,750,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 26, Salt Pond LLC sold 38 Circuit Ave. to VWC Oak BLuffs Realty LLC for $2,657,000.

August 26, Harthaven Partners LLC sold 12 Martha’s Park Road to Dennis O’Rourke and Julie O’Rourke, trustees of O’Rourke Family Trust, for $1,800,000.

August 29, Paul R. Swartz and Louise W. Swartz sold 26 Box Turtle Lane to Rachel F. Cortez and Luis R. Cortez for $1,995,000.

August 29, Brian E. Barreira, trustee of Gerard T. Gerolamo Trust, sold 61 Tradewinds Road to Alex Fletcher and Shannon Surpin for $500,000.

August 29, Paul R. Swartz and Louise W. Swartz sold 26 Box Turtle Lane to Rachel F. Cortez and Luis R. Cortez for $1,995,000.

Tisbury

August 27, Joe B. Flores and Thaddeus F. Mielcarz sold 118 William St. to Mary D. Murray, trustee of Mary D. Murray Family Trust, for $4,295,000.

August 27, Merle Lincoln and Raymond Lincoln sold 42 Daggett Ave. to Allen Sisson and Mary Grace for $2,100,000.

West Tisbury

August 29, Nancy L. Paul and the Estate of James F. Paul sold 19 South Vine Lane to Sonia Poltoratski and Timothy J. Huth for $1,325,000.

West Tisbury

August 27, Sunshine Apartments Inc. sold 212 Charles Neck Way to Lauren E. Folino for $1,875,000.

August 28, Karen Pratt and Elizabeth B. Hirsch sold 50 Bradley Martin Road to Carle E. Koury and Carina J. Koury-Jones for $1,925,000.