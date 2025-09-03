Services Saturday for Francis Richard Bernard

Francis Richard Bernard passed away peacefully on Martha’s Vineyard on August 12, 2025, where he was born to Joseph Bernard and Mary Keane Bernard on Dec. 7, 1933.

Francis grew up with two brothers, John Bernard and Edmund Bernard, and two sisters, Louise Leonardo and Beatrice House. Francis grew up hunting, fishing, and playing sports, and attended the Oak Bluﬀs School, where he graduated in 1951.

After school, Francis joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served in the 657th Communications Squadron, with an honorable service from 1956 to 1960. While in the military he served in Germany, and that tour was one of his fondest memories.

Francis worked many jobs throughout his life, and will be remembered as a legendary shore fisherman, shellfisherman, and hunter on the Island.

Francis was predeceased by his son, William J. Bernard, and two grandsons, Christopher and Joseph Bernard. Francis is survived by his daughter, Mary L Johnson, her husband Kenneth and their two sons William and Michael of Edgartown, his son Francis Bernard Jr. of Charleston, S.C., and his daughter, Stephanie Boudreau of Whitinsville; grandson Travis Bernard of Falmouth, grandson Anthony Bernard of Falmouth, and granddaughter Alyssa McConnell; great-grandson Landon McConnell of Rhode Island.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 11 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue in Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Joseph Pasala, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.