My British cousin is enjoying very warm Florida weather; her daughter came to visit her even so. On a trip to the nearby ocean, Bethany stepped, with only one foot, on a weever fish, covered with venomous spines that each deliver a painful sting. The fish bury themselves out of sight in the sand. Her mother is a nurse, but could not remove all the many spines, so that required a trip to the ER. Ouch.

I do appreciate PBS, so I contribute regularly. I was especially happy this week to view the first episode of the “Marlow Mystery Club” which was included in its email. I had forgotten to record the series on TV before the first episode. And, of course, the next episode is Part Two.

I have another author to tell you about. Susan Mallery is her name. I just finished a very enjoyable book called “The Summer Book Club.” This story is about four very different women, friends, over 30. One is dealing with a failed marriage, another with a teenage daughter who hates men in general because her father walked out on the family. One woman is only just starting out on her own in California, totally new to her. The variety of experiences is fascinating. I came to adore and admire each of the characters, even the teenager, though not the dad who walked out. Now I’m reading one of her earlier books.

The M.V. Playhouse suggests that it is never too early to plan for something special, suggesting a midwinter program for all Island children in Grades 3 to 8, with or without theater experience. Winter Stars is an exploration of all things theater, and focuses on performance skills and working together. It runs after school from Jan. 27 to April 14. The per-class fee is $15. Financial aid is available. More at winterstars@mvplayhouse.org.

The Tisbury Senior Center has scheduled a trip to Boston Symphony Hall for the Mozart “Jupiter Symphony” and Strauss’s “Ein Heldenleben” on Friday, Sept. 26. The trip includes round-trip boat and bus fare, and concert ticket. Total for this is $110 per person, with payment by check only, made out to Tisbury COA Friends Inc., nonrefundable, delivered by Friday, Sept 19. Email tisburycoa@tisburyma.gov, or call 508-696-4205 to reserve your spot.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Melissa Gold, and on Saturday to Mike Ciancio. Happy birthday to Craig Sias on Tuesday. Deborah Giuffre parties on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: School is open. Watch out for little ones too excited to look both ways.