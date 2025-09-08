Connecting hearts and hands

The Island community is a generous lot. According to Cindy Tish, executive director of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, 54 percent of older adults on the Island volunteer their time and talents, which is nearly double the national average of 28.6 percent — an estimated value of $42 million. With more than 150 nonprofits on the Island, however, organizations and volunteers often struggle to find one another. An innovative new website, www.vineyardvolunteers.com, will work as a matchmaking service, allowing potential volunteers to search for opportunities that align with their skills, interests, and availability, and provide organizations the ability to connect with volunteers who meet their specific needs.

“Nonprofits rely on volunteers to supplement their workforce and stay operational,” Vineyard Vision and fellow Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard staff member Karen Twehey, said. “Our volunteers offer incredible expertise in business, finance, social services, healthcare, arts, culture, and so much more.”

This initiative reflects Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard’s broader community engagement efforts, and strengthens the social fabric that makes the Island such an exceptional place to live. Visit www.vineyardvolunteers.com to learn more.