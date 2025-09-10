Flora Suzette Moroney

Sarah Felder and Jacob Moroney of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Flora Suzette Moroney, on Sept. 1, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Flora weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.



Cliana Maeve Hennigan

Kayla Hennigan and Kevin Hennigan of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Cliana Maeve Hennigan, on Sept. 4, 2025, at Martha’s VIneyard Hospital. Cliana weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Chloe Jae Fullin

Nicole Fullin and Lance Fullin of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Chloe Jae Fullin, on Sept. 5, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Chloe weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.