September is calmer, and for many a time to roll up sleeves and get back on an early morning schedule. School buses are on the road by 6 am. The Chilmark School and Preschool start at 8 am. Students in fourth and fifth grade return Friday from their week sailing on the Shenandoah. Next summer will be the Shenandoah’s last season.

Last week, South Mountain Company started putting up the walls on the Chilmark Preschool building. Please consider donating to http://www.chilmarkpreschool.com/capital-campaign.

Iggy’s is open 7 am to 2 pm Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 14. Then they will close for the season.

The Menemsha Galley hours are 11 am to 3 pm daily until Oct. 5.

Larsen’s is open 9 am to 7 pm until Sunday, when they start closing at 6 pm.

The Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am until 7 unless the weather is terrible.

The Menemsha Texaco is open 10 am to 6 pm.

The Chilmark Store is open 8 am to 6 pm until Oct. 11.

Beetlebung Farm continues to offer fresh bread, pastries, yummy food, and vegetables, and super cute t-shirts. Their sweet carrots and fall veggies are coming. Note, Monday is the baker’s day off, and we can sign up for their newsletter, Weekly Dig, on their website’s home page. https://www.beetlebungfarm.org

The Chilmark library offers drop-in technology support Tuesday afternoons, 1:30 to 3 pm, and coffee and conversation Wednesday mornings, 10:30 am to noon.

Opening storage bags that hold winter clothes, emptying dresser drawers, and realizing decisions need to be made. Some of my coats, shirts, and skirts were my mother’s and grandmother’s and are more than 70 years old.

Asking “Can I get your support letting this go?” before dropping things into the giveaway pile makes it much easier. The giveaway pile is larger than the rag pile.

In Sunday school, we are making quilts. Fabric pens and old linens.

The grapevine says that our longtime exceptional up-Island mail delivery person, Michael Manfredi, has retired. We were lucky to have you, and wish you a happy retirement.