Cribbage Club results

Good morning. We have started our seventh year as a grassroots club on the Vineyard!!

Fourteen members met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage.

The results are below:

1st place: Ed Montesion with a GRAND SLAM 12/6 +93 card

2nd place: David C with a 12/5 +96 card

3rd place: David Pothier with a 10/5 + 48 card

4th place: Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 + 89 card

5th place: Bill Russell with a 9/4 +31 card

Four 24-point hands were played –– Sharon Barba had two, and Andria Jason and Suzanne Cioffi both were dealt one as well!

Ten people got skunked (a game won by more than 30 points). That’s a record!

We had flush cribs by Jack Silvia and David Pothier, and rounded the night out with a 23-point hand, dealt to Sharon Barba.

We meet in the culinary department at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Wednesdays. We meet @ at 5:30 for something to eat, and we start play at 6 pm sharp!

If interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220. Hope to see you there!