Jasmine McGlade: ‘Vessel and Verse’

Artist Jasmine McGlade will present a body of work at the Chilmark library entitled “Vessel and Verse.” Her work includes abstract paintings that combine written word, earth-inspired textures and colors, and symbolic imagery.

“These paintings evoke a sense of excavation — as if meaning and memory are unearthed from beneath the surface, echoing the unfinished drafts we carry inside us and informed by my background as a writer and filmmaker,” McGlade says. “The recurring presence of bottles — vessels of memory, spirit, and sometimes captivity — adds a layer to the narrative, inviting viewers to read between the lines, uncover hidden stories, and project their own.”

McGlade is a Chilmark summer resident whose work includes writing, directing, painting, and more. She graduated from Harvard with an honors degree in Art, Film, and Visual Studies (VES). McGlade has had solo shows in Denver, Colo., and Marfa, Texas, and will be exhibiting at Red Brick in Aspen, the Garrett Museum of Art, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, and Coos Art Museum. McGlade was the executive producer of “La La Land,” a critically acclaimed American romantic musical film directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. She has also directed music videos for such artists as Grammy nominee Gregory Alan Isakov. As a writer-director, Jasmine has worked with Netflix, LeBron James’ SpringHill, Nicholas Hoult’s Dead Duck Films, and more. McGlade’s feature-length directorial debut was an award-winning independent film called “Maria My Love.” She currently serves on the boards of Circuit Arts and Denver Urban Gardens.

On view Sept. 18 through Oct. 4 at the Chilmark library, 522 South Road, Chilmark. The artist’s reception is Sept. 20 from noon to 2 pm. Visit jasminemcglade.com for more information. For inquiries and exhibition sales, contact info@jasminemcglade.com.