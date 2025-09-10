“Education is for improving the lives of others, and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.” –Marian Wright Edelman

Here’s to all the teachers back at their sacred and important work!

The date of September 11 is etched into every American’s heart. Hard to believe it was 24 years ago. It was one of those turning points in history, a reminder that freedom cannot be taken for granted. In this current climate of division across the country, I hope that we can take a moment to think about the strengths that we share and get back on a path of unity.

I was very saddened to hear of the passing of Renee Balter, one of my favorite artists and the Ambassador of Oak Bluffs. She will be sorely missed, my condolences to her family.

Part of the melting pot of Martha’s Vineyard is the Cape Verdean community, whose ancestors came here in the 1800s to settle and raise families. The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is hosting “A Cape Verdean Experience: Legacy of Liberation” on Saturday, Sept. 13. This celebration will include art, live music, authentic food, and beverages, and you will hear the voices of local freedom fighters whose courage helped shape Cape Verde’s path to independence. Guided by Carleen Cordwell, second-generation Cape Verdean-American and lifelong advocate for empowerment, entrepreneurship, and inclusion, the event begins at 4 pm. Register at mvmuseum.org.

Every Sunday in September, Oak Bluffs will be hosting the Vineyard Artisans Festival at the Union Chapel from 10 to 2. This is a great opportunity to enjoy this wonderful collection of Island artists and vendors right in our neighborhood –– and get a jump on holiday shopping!

Sunday in the Park Concerts are continuing into October. This Sunday the 14th, it will be the Outskirts. Bring your picnic and chairs to Ocean Park to enjoy the music from 5:30 to 7:30.

Get your tackle ready! The Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby starts Sunday, Sept. 14, and runs through Oct. 18. This 79-year-old tradition brings anglers from all over the country, and all corners of the Island, to compete for prizes and bragging rights. The Derby contributes a lot to the community, with free fresh fish distributed to senior centers and the Food Pantry, and scholarships awarded to local high school seniors. Find the rules and registration link at mvderby.com. Good luck!

Happy Anniversary to Teri Mello and Sean Conley on Sept. 12! Jenna & Zach Sylvia will celebrate two years of marital happiness on the 16th!

We remember Trader Fred Mascolo on his birthday, Sept. 13. Mark Crossland celebrates his day on the 14th. Happy Birthday to Island angel Nancy Nevin on the 15th, and birthday hugs to Richard Bayne also. Henry Louis Gates Jr. will be celebrating his birthday on Sept. 16. He shares the day with other Oak Bluffs celebrities: Ewell Hopkins, Katrina Araujo, Anna Walton, and Clarissa Stead. Kia Newton celebrates her day on the 17th. Big shout-out to my firstborn, J.J. Cheney, on the 18th! Not going to say how old he will be!

