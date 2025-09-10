1 of 6

It may be the end of summer, but don’t be sad, because the Tivoli Day street fair and block party is here! Tivoli Day is an old-fashioned September festival that takes place in downtown Oak Bluffs. This beloved event has been an Island tradition for four decades. It’s a day to celebrate all the hard work of the summer and embrace the beginning of autumn on the Island. Live entertainment, street vendors, bargains, music and dancing, arts, end-of-summer sales, great food, and more food. Plus the Ring Challenge at the Flying Horses! Saturday, Sept. 20 (rain date Sunday, Sept. 21). Listen to MVYRadio for changes.