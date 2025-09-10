Tivoli Day

The Martha's Vineyard Times
It may be the end of summer, but don’t be sad, because the Tivoli Day street fair and block party is here! Tivoli Day is an old-fashioned September festival that takes place in downtown Oak Bluffs. This beloved event has been an Island tradition for four decades. It’s a day to celebrate all the hard work of the summer and embrace the beginning of autumn on the Island. Live entertainment, street vendors, bargains, music and dancing, arts, end-of-summer sales, great food, and more food. Plus the Ring Challenge at the Flying Horses! Saturday, Sept. 20 (rain date Sunday, Sept. 21). Listen to MVYRadio for changes.

