Virtual “Preserving Vineyard Homes for Future Generations”

The Vineyard Haven library will host a virtual presentation, “Preserving Vineyard Homes for Future Generations: History, Strategies, and Solutions,” by Tim Borchers, estate-planning attorney and author of “Saving the Family Cottage,” 7th edition.

“Preserving Vineyard Homes for Future Generations” explores the evolution of Vineyard vacation homes and the challenges of heirloom home succession. Borchers will highlight the importance of creating a specific, practical, achievable, and measurable plan to preserve family properties. The presentation will also address the successes and failures of passing down family homes, emphasizing the need for proper planning to protect valuable properties and maintain family legacies.

As managing partner and founder of Borchers Trust Law, Tim Borchers is a speaker and trainer on topics related to estate planning, family legacy, and trusts. He has developed numerous trademarked programs and resources that make the estate planning and probate processes more accessible, organized, and easily maintained, including but not limited to Inheritance Trusts, TrustSupport, and the Heirloom Ownership Trust. As an accomplished writer and editor, he has authored a wide variety of articles on a range of estate-planning topics.

Friday, Sept. 19, at 1 pm, via Zoom. Interested patrons may register on the library’s event calendar. For more information, please contact the library at 508-696-4211 or vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org, or consult the library website: https://www.vhlibrary.org.