At this summer’s Islanders Write on August 17 and 18, 34 writers and publishing professionals with ties to the Vineyard came together to do a deep dive into various aspects of writing and the writing life.

We are grateful to all of you who joined us, whether you came for the opening-night panel discussion on politics and the press, popped in to listen to just one panel discussion or take a workshop, or stayed, as many of you did, for the entire day.

I am in awe of the talent and brainpower of the writers and publishing professionals who spoke, and The MV Times would like to say a huge and enduring thank-you to: Elizabeth Benedict, Julia Blanter, Marcia De Castro Borges, Geraldine Brooks, E.J. Dionne, John Forté, Nicole Galland, Meryl Gordon, Judith Hannan, Dr. Jessica B. Harris, Jemima James, James W. Jennings, Paul Karasik, Martha Hall Kelly, Mara Liasson, E. Lockhart, Willy Mason, Richard Michelson, Torrey Oberfest, Richard North Patterson, Misan Sagay, Sharisse Scott-Rawlins, Sherry Sidoti, Polly Simpkins, Nancy Star, Adriana Stimola, Rosemary Stimola, Kate Taylor, Dawn Tripp, Dr. Christopher Willard, Patricia J. Williams, and Gretchen Young.

We also want to thank Featherstone Center for the Arts for hosting us. Being surrounded by art while talking about writing is a big bonus. Edgartown Books is our fabulous partner and event bookseller. Both Featherstone and Edgartown Books are year-round sanctuaries for local artists and writers. We also had the Scottish Bakehouse and M.V. Coffee Company at the event to keep us nourished and caffeinated.

Islanders Write is free to attend. It always has been, and this is possible only due to the generous support of a number of organizations and individuals. The major supporters of this event are: Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, Doug Liman, Jay & Terri Chattaway, Dale Anne McDonald, Cronig’s Market, the Menemsha Fund, the Mimi and Peter Haas Fund, Stimola Literary Studio, Anonymous, and Island Source.

Here are links to a few articles about this summer’s event:

We are looking forward to seeing you at our March Islanders Write, and will announce those dates as soon as we have them.

