Heard on Main Street: “Life is too short.”

What do you know about electric vehicles or hybrids? I have read about cars and scooters catching fire in the middle of the night. We do need to hear about “Electric Vehicles, EV Charging, and Hybrids” with Hollis Kelly of Vineyard Power at the Oak Bluffs library this Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1:30 pm. The community discussion will also be available on Zoom. https://oakbluffs.zoom.us/j/89284649518?pwd=6qnHl4Da57nQ1Pdx6acJ0BTA51V4Kv.1

The Vineyard Haven library welcomes co-author Mac Muir for a conversation about his new book, “Cop Cop: Breaking the Fixed System of American Policing,” on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 6 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theatre. In this book, investigators Mac Muir and Greg Finch explore the hidden actions found in American police oversight. For nearly a decade, they interviewed many police officers and victims and spoke with witnesses and investigators, resulting in a web of real cases; the authors present the history of policing. Free.

Our library offers a virtual program on “Saving the Family Cottage, 7th Ed.,” a book by estate-planning attorney Tim Borchers. This program will be on Zoom at 1 pm on Friday, Sept. 19. Register with the library.

I’ve a preview copy of a new book of essays written by the late David McCullough. “History Matters” is a collection of McCullough’s essays about the importance of American history. Some have never been published. Edited by McCullough’s daughter Dorie McCullough Lawson and his longtime researcher, Michael Hill. These essays are timely; the first few on recurring history help me to understand how it affects our lives today. The book is out next week. Dorie will speak about it at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum on Oct. 9. I will share more next week.

Did you know that our ocean cares for us? Plastic-filled “Neptune balls” are washing up on beaches. These round, compact bundles of seagrass are mostly found in the Mediterranean Sea –– a way of the sea returning the trash to us. With fewer currents in seagrass meadows, they trap carbon and sediment. But anyone who finds Neptune balls needs to leave them where they are –– on the beach or in the ocean. The balls nutrients to the beach. If we throw them away, we will destroy this emergent beach ecosystem.

The M.V. Museum and the M.V. Derby will offer weekly talks celebrating “80 Years of Fishing,” from Sept. 17 through Oct. 15 on Wednesday evenings, starting with “Ed & Steve Amaral: Brothers on the Vineyard Waters” on Sept 17. Get your tickets now.

Happy anniversary today to Chuck and Anne Downing. Also congrats on Wednesday to Doris Stewart and Jerome Clark.

Happy birthday today to Connie Berry. Wish the best on Sunday to Joyce Stiles Tucker. Monday belongs to artist Kevin Olson. Stephen Hammond parties on Tuesday. Many happy returns to Samantha Valley on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: “A closed mouth gathers no foot.”