William Connolly

William Joseph Connolly, 95, of Edgartown, died peacefully in the presence of family on August 31 at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He lived a wondrous life on and off his cherished Island, with Vineyard summers beginning 1970, and residency in 2011. His intellectual passion centered around reading, especially biographies, history, art, and architecture, often related to his travels throughout 50 countries. These trips were meticulously planned with his wife of 71 years, Joan (Ketelhut) Connolly, whom he leaves behind, and also with close friends known as Vineyard Vagabonds.

Bill’s philanthropic pursuits on Martha’s Vineyard were numerous. At passing, he remained Treasurer at the Vineyard Open Land Foundation, and prior was instrumental in conservation of his favorite cause, Katama Farm, as Managing Director of the Farm Institute, Katama Association President, and Atlantic Drive HOA President, in addition to being a devoted member of many Island organizations, including the Edgartown Yacht Club.

With increasingly impaired mobility through a lengthy retirement, Bill simply called it “inconvenient.” Ever resilient and determined, he claimed to have built one of the first swimming pools in Katama, beginning each day doing laps. He played five sets of tennis daily, with a mean slice forehand, and caught the first morning chairlift during Vermont ski trips. He often remarked that chairlift rides offered the best conversations with his children. Constants in Bill’s life were fine food and drink (Katama oysters, his signature daiquiris, martinis), a keen sense of humor, and music (jazz of Chet Baker, Willie Nelson, the Beatles, and his theme song, Sinatra’s “My Way”).

Nothing consumed Bill’s thoughts, generosity, and compassion more than family. His courtship with Joan started at the University of Michigan, where both worked as editors for the Michigan Daily. They married in Ann Arbor on July 24, 1954. In addition to Joan, Bill leaves behind his four children: Michael, Sarah, Jay and his wife Linda, and Matthew and his wife Maura. As his children became adults, the family expanded and allowed Bill to nurture, love, and inspire a second group of offspring, his nine grandchildren: Rachel, Danielle, Kelsey, Ian, Parker, Brooke, Drew, Chase, and Libby.

“Never stop learning” was his advice to grandchildren. He led by example, with an endless thirst for books. What gives life to books, he said, “are the words and ideas to be found there.” His tradition of providing each grandchild a book and handwritten message at Christmas was a cherished moment. Christmas was his favorite holiday, and also was not complete without an audio version of Dylan Thomas’ reading of the iconic “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”

Bill was born in Chicago on November 15, 1929, to Marion Sautter and Joseph Connolly. He grew up on the South Side, graduated high school in Detroit, then earned degrees of B.A. in Economics and master’s in English and Literature at U.M. While in college, he was Sports Editor for the Michigan Daily, Delta Upsilon President, and Senior Men’s Honor Society member.

Post-graduation in 1952, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, shuttling from D.C. to NYC, where Joan worked for Oxford University Press. Bill soon accepted his first job working for the University of Michigan, in public and alumni relations. His aspirations to stay in academia shifted to a 15-year career at General Electric, beginning in Pittsfield, Mass. During this period, Bill and Joan seemed to relocate for work or have a child yearly, until settling and raising their four offspring in Pelham, N.Y. Bill progressed to communications and investor relations roles as an executive with International Paper in New York City, and Combustion Engineering in Stamford CT, ending his career as President of Asea Brown Boveri Business Services. Foreshadowing his philanthropy at Martha’s Vineyard, Bill held roles as elected Mayor of Pelham, N.Y., Co-chair of the Connecticut Commission on Education Excellence, and member of the New York City Council on Economic Development.

There will be a private ceremony for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be planned in 2026. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, VOLF, or Hospice. Visit chapmanfuneral.com.