To the Editor:

Give lone star ticks a little credit — they’re prompting more people to go vegan. Each vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals every year, and researchers have found that vegans are responsible for about 75 percent less greenhouse gas, water pollution, and land use than people who eat animal-derived foods. Vegans also help conserve water and prevent habitat destruction and wildlife extinction simply by not consuming meat, eggs, and dairy.

Vegan foods are cholesterol-free, and many are low in saturated fat and high in fiber and other nutrients. And vegan foods have never caused a pandemic, but confining and killing chickens and other animals can cause animal-borne illnesses such as bird flu.

I chose to go vegan 33 years ago. It ticks me off that animal-based foods contribute to the climate catastrophe and other environmental problems and that animals killed for food are often scalded alive or dismembered while they’re still conscious. If you’ve been bitten by a lone star tick or just want to make kind, healthy, environmentally friendly choices, see PETA.org for free vegan recipes and product suggestions. PETA even offers the “Lone Star Tick Cookbook: Easy, Tasty, Vegan Bites.”

Sincerely,

Heather Moore

Vegan Food Specialist

The PETA Foundation