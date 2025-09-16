Girls soccer powers past Nantucket

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity soccer team defeated Island rivals the Nantucket Whalers 3-1 at the McCarthy Memorial Field on Sunday.

For the Vineyard team the scoring kicked off when freshman Helena Goncalves (No. 19) struck the twine with a long range finesse chip over Nantucket’s goalkeeper. The goal was assisted by senior captain Eleanor Mone (No. 10) but head coach Matthew Malowski praised it as a “great team goal,” with passes going through several Vineyard players before finding Goncalves’ boot just outside the penalty box.

“The girls played really cohesive and I think their ability to keep possession, swing the point of attack, and find those attacking players in the open spaces was key to keeping the pressure on Nantucket,” said Malowski.

Shortly after, the Vineyard girls found themselves lighting up the scoreboard again to go ahead two in the first half when Mone scored on a skillful header off a perfectly placed corner kick by junior Leah Thomson (No. 15). As is rivalry traditions, Nantucket turned up the intensity and was able to get one back with three minutes left in the first half, but the Vineyarders did not let up.

“Our corner kicks were much better and our players made it very difficult for Nantucket to connect passes,” said Malowski. “Overall the girls trusted each other to make the right play which is why they pass and defend so well.”

The Vineyarders kept the momentum going and re-established control early on in the second half, keeping possession for the majority of play.

Mone finished the scoring with a hard shot that deflected off a Whaler defender to the far side post and into the net. The Vineyarders totaled 18 shots on Nantucket’s goalkeeper.

Malowski said a couple of the unsung heroes on the field against Nantucket was sophomore Iyla Story (No. 11) whose ball control, vision, and quick ball movements kept the Vineyarders in control in the offensive zone, and Thomson, whose precision corner kicks netted the Vineyard two goal opportunities.

“Iyla Story’s ability to win and hold the ball, then distribute to teammates coming into the attack was excellent. It got us several shots on goal,” said Malowski. “Leah’s corner kicks were excellent and we actually got two goals from her corners, but the official missed the 2nd one that was ‘cleared’ off the goal line in the 2nd half.”

Coach Malowski also added that freshman goalkeeper for the Vineyard team, Lucy Doyle (No.1) made critical saves throughout the game to keep the lead.

“Lucy Doyle made some big saves to keep Nantucket from gaining any momentum,” he said. “Lucy’s distribution was excellent and started many of our attacks. We are very fortunate to have such a young, positive and hard working goalie like Lucy.”

The Martha’s Vineyard girls varsity soccer team is now 4 – 1 on the season. Their next opponent is the Nauset Regional High School Warriors on Thursday at the McCarthy memorial field at 3 pm.