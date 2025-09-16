Myra C. Stark, 90, died on Sept. 8, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, following a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Myra showed an early passion for reading and learning. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude from Brooklyn College, earned a master’s from Columbia University, and a Ph.D. in English literature from New York University. Her academic focus on Victorian fiction sparked a lifelong devotion to the works of Anthony Trollope.

Her career began in teaching, before she became one of the first professional women hired at Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising. Over three decades there, she managed global consumer research, traveled widely, and broke ground for women in the workplace. She was also an early member of the National Organization for Women and helped found its Bronx branch, joined the first Women’s March in Washington, and spearheaded the collection of the Englishwoman’s Review of Social and Industrial Questions for Simmons College.

In 1966 she married the love of her life, Leslie J. Stark. Together they raised two children, Victoria and Brian, and nurtured a close extended family. After retirement, Myra and Leslie settled on Martha’s Vineyard, where her energy and love of community found endless outlets.

For 16 years she worked part-time at the Vineyard Haven library, served as a trustee, and helped fund a new program center. A dedicated reader, she juggled as many as five book clubs, two of which focused on Trollope, including one international group with more than 100 participants. She also read Proust’s “Remembrance of Things Past” in its entirety, and 12 years ago launched a poetry group that continues today.

She was a devoted member of the Peter Luce Play Reading Group at the Vineyard Haven senior center, the Film Center, and the Want to Know Club, the Island’s oldest women’s organization. With Leslie, she became a tireless volunteer with the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group. After his death from cancer in 2015, she honored his memory by facilitating monthly groups and serving as board chair and co-chair.

Creativity also marked her life. She quilted prizewinning pieces, including a “Best in Show” at the Agricultural Fair, and helped popularize mah jong on the Island, playing weekly with dear friends — even through the pandemic.

Known for her warmth and curiosity, Myra was rarely without a familiar face nearby. She embraced friendships across generations, and inspired those around her with her intellect, generosity, and joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; her brother, Dr. Robert Waldbaum; and sisters-in-law Cheryl Stark and Renee Stark. She is survived by her children, Victoria Stark and Brian Stark with his wife Dr. Julie Ramos and daughter Eliana; sisters-in-law Dr. Ruth Waldbaum and Margie Meltzer; nieces Nicole Moser (Michael), Alexandra Kinnie (Bob), Hillary Waldbaum, Karyn Andrade (Charles), and Jennifer Marcus (Randolph Bolt); nephew David Marcus; great-nieces and -nephews Cameron and Charlotte Moser, Emma and Jack Kinnie, Jared and Tobias Andrade, and Max Marcus. She will be deeply missed by family, countless friends, and all who knew her.

A service celebrating her life will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, at 10 am at the Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group (mvcancersupport.org).