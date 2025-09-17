September is beautiful.

The Chilmark School’s fifth and sixth graders were welcomed home after a successful week aboard the Shenandoah. This marks the first week of full school days for students. The children chanted, “Go workers go!” while a crane dropped the frame of the roof for the preschool into place.

The family of Frank LoRusso invites friends and those who were touched by his life to join them on Sunday, Sept. 21, between 3 and 6 pm at the Chilmark Tavern.

Dennis Jason died on Sept. 10. His memory is a blessing, and it is hard to imagine Menemsha and Chilmark without him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis’ memory may be made to support the Little Lady’s rebuilding. His family wrote, “His love and concern for her never wavered — she remained in his thoughts every day until the end.” Condolences to his family.

A graveside service will be held at Abel’s Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 am, with a reception to follow at Chilmark Community Church. For questions, contact samantha.jason@gmail.com.

News that beloved Dr. Jacobs, a remarkable, kind, caring, and talented physician who helped so many, died on August 31.

Heartfelt thanks to Dough Ulwick for posting the news that the obituaries of beloved Chilmarkers Dr. Tim Guiney and Lee Halperin are in the Sept. 14 Boston Globe.

We will carry on and remember.

Iggy’s will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20 and 21, from 7 am to 2 pm. We will have one more weekend to enjoy Iggy’s offerings, and visit with friends under its jaunty, lovely umbrellas while sitting on fabulous, simply elegant log chairs.

My Golden Latte arrived with a beautiful sprinkling of rose petals, calendula flowers, blue cornflowers, and blue mallow and blossoms, and I wanted to know where the flowers came from. Secret Kiwi Kitchen. Wait, what? This is my friend Lulu Taylor’s Australian company. When we were kids, Lulu was our closest Chilmark neighbor, only a short walk by the sea. It took much longer to drive up and down driveways. She ships to the U.S.: secretkiwikitchen.com/collections/edible-flowers.

Thank you, Igor and Ludmilla Ivanovic, for not just the yummy baked goods and coffee, but for creating such a lovely space for us to sit and visit. I agree with Matthew Dix that your part of Menemsha could be named Egret Alley, because of the beautiful egrets nesting in the trees.

Native Earth Teaching Farm’s Rebecca Gilbert is offering a class in “Natural Dyes” for beginners on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 4 pm. The cost is $50.

The Chilmark library’s collection of things keeps growing. I was wondering how I was going to stitch pillows for the Sunday school kids to sit on, when I learned the library has added a sewing machine.

The Chilmark library is calling artists to show their work in the community meeting room. Applications for individuals and group shows are now being accepted for shows in October 2025 through June 2026. The application can be found at bit.ly/CL_ArtShows.