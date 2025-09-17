Court Report Aug. 25 – Sept. 8

Aug. 25

Michael L. Willoughby, 45, Oak Bluffs; drug possession to distribute class B substance, drug possession, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, conditions to not illicit and be screened for drugs, continued to pretrial hearing.

Aug. 28

Charles H. Wilson, 67, Chilmark; assault and battery,arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Aug. 29

Thiago A. Goncalves, 26, Vineyard Haven; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, fail to wear seat belt, arraigned and released, continued for payment.

Jean Carlos F. Dejesus, 29, Vineyard Haven; unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal ID, arraigned and released, continued for payment.

Sept. 2

Jackson G. Wojnowski, 22, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery with dangerous weapon, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Roger V. Goncalves, 19, Edgartown; five counts of credit card fraud under $1200, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation and right to bail review, continued to pretrial hearing.

Travis J. Viera, 25, Edgartown; conspiracy to violate drug law felony, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Danubia Silva, 44, West Roxbury; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and held, bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Anthony E. Jackson, 26, Vineyard Haven; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 8

John D. Clift, 48, Edgartown; assault and batter on family/ household member, two counts of indecent assault and battery on person over the age of 14, lewdness, open and gross, bail set at $10,000 with potential for bail revocation, conditions to stay away from and have no contact with alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Lindsey L. Bendavid, 41, Edgartown; assault and battery with dangerous weapon,arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jabriel Soares, 28, Vineyard Haven; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards, arraigned and released, continued to pretrial hearing.