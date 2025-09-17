Cribbage Club results

Twenty-five members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Sharon Barba with a 10/5 +144 card

Second, Byram Devine with a 9/5 +57 card

Third, Andria Jason with a 9/4 +52 card

Fourth, Ray Lincoln with a 9/4 +44 card

Fifth, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +35 card

Sixth, Suzanne Cioffi with an 8/4 + 37 card

Four 24-point hands were played, by Ed Roman, Ben Stafford, Geroge Giosmas, and Ray Lincoln. We had two flushes in the crib, by Byram Devine and Sharon Barba; we also had a rare 23-point hand, by Paul Humphrey. Twelve people got skunked (a game won by more than 30 points)!

We meet in the Culinary Department at the high school on Wednesdays. We meet at 5:30 pm for something to eat, and we start play AT 6 PM sharp.

If interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com, or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220.

Hope to see you there!