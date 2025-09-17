Dine: Peanut Tempeh

1 of 2

Though I eat chicken and fish, I like to mix in vegan meals throughout the week. It’s a good way to get more veggies in, and there are climate benefits to eating less or no meat. Sadly, opening the refrigerator and staring at the contents doesn’t magically produce a meal, so for those of us who are insanely busy, or less talented (or interested) in cooking, preparing meals every night can be stressful. Finding simple recipes is the key. This peanut tempeh dish checks all the boxes: inexpensive, easy to make, and delicious. So close the refrigerator and get to it!

Peanut Tempeh

Serving size: four, but if you’re really hungry, two.

8 ounces tempeh*

1 whole fresh or dried chili (minced or crushed, or use ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes)

1½ Tbsp. sesame oil (or olive oil, if you don’t have sesame)

2 Tbsp. salted creamy peanut (or almond, cashew, or sunflower seed) butter

2 Tbsp. tamari or soy sauce*

2 Tbsp. lime juice

3 Tbsp. maple syrup



* If you are gluten-free, make sure to check for GF-friendly tempeh and tamari or soy sauce.

Tempeh can be bitter, so you’ll want to steam it first. Fill a saucepan with 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Once it is boiling, add the tempeh, and steam for a total of 10 to 12 minutes, flipping at the halfway point. (If you forgot to take your Adderall, remember to set a timer.) Rinse, gently pat dry, and cut into thin pieces. Set aside.

Create the marinade by mixing chili, sesame oil, peanut butter, tamari, lime juice, and maple syrup. Whisk to combine. Taste and adjust for flavor as needed. Don’t be stingy. Since tempeh on its own is as bland as a tan-colored suit, you’ll want to make it more like a red suit — flavorful and fun. Add the sliced tempeh to the marinade, and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours –– 24 hours is even better. While marinating, stir occasionally to ensure an even coating. Just before baking, drizzle a bit more maple syrup and tamari over it for extra flavor.

Once marinated, preheat oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add tempeh and set aside any leftover marinade. Bake for 22 to 30 minutes, or until caramelized and golden brown. Remove from oven and coat with any remaining marinade. Remember, red suit, not tan!

Store covered leftovers in the refrigerator for up to three days. You can freeze this dish for up to a month as well, so if you want to save yourself the agony of staring in your refrigerator on another day, make a double batch and freeze it. Optional sides: green salad, spring rolls, rice, or rice noodles.





