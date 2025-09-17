Donald T. MacGillivray Jr., 94, passed away peacefully following complications from a fall on Sept. 9, 2025.

Born June 6, 1931, in Clarksburg, Don was the son of Donald T. MacGillivray Sr. and Carrie Ernestine (Haley) MacGillivray. From an early age, Don’s parents shared their joy of the outdoors and fishing that shaped his life, gifts he later passed down to his children, grandchildren, friends, and anyone lucky enough to join him with a rod in hand.

At 17, Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Kenneth D. Bailey, traveling around the world from 1949 to 1952. A proud “Tin Can Sailor,” he shared fond (and often hilarious) memories of his Navy years throughout his life.

After returning home to the Northern Berkshires, Don married the love of his life, Marcia Joan Windover, settling in Williamstown and raising seven children, often gathering family and friends together around the dinner table. This year, Don and Marcia celebrated 72 years of marriage.

After a career capped by 25 years as sales manager at Thomas McMahon and Son Chevrolet in Williamstown, the allure of saltwater fishing drew Don and Marcia to Martha’s Vineyard, where he went on to gain notoriety with a Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby win, a Massachusetts state record for false albacore, and a world record for Spanish mackerel on a fly rod. A true legend.

Known for his outgoing and social nature, Don took great pleasure in meeting new people, and often initiated conversations with questions such as, “Do you fish?” or “Do you have a boat?” His retirement roles at Larry’s Tackle Shop and as assistant shellfish warden, among others, provided the perfect platform for his sociable personality and passion for fishing.

For Don, friendships were lifelong commitments. Once someone became Don’s friend, they remained so for life. His circle of friends was diverse, including doctors, students, and tradesmen. Despite their different backgrounds, most of his friends shared a common passion for fishing, which served as a strong bond among them.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia; their seven children, Ruth Bruce (Tom), Donald T. MacGillivray III (Aimee), Rebecca Kinchley (Jim), Martha MacGillivray (Ken Child), Peter MacGillivray (Diane), Thomas MacGillivray, and Terri MacGillivray; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Jane Estes; and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Shoreview House in Lynn for the wonderful care they provided Don and continue to provide for Marcia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Lynn Home for Elderly Persons, One Atlantic Terrace, Lynn, MA 01902.

A service to celebrate Don’s life will be held at the First Church in Swampscott, UCC, on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 1 pm, with a reception to follow. The service will also be broadcast on the First Church in Swampscott’s Facebook (bit.ly/FB_FirstChurchSwampscott) and YouTube (bit.ly/YT_FirstChurchSwampscott) channels.