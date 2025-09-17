Emergency preparedness workshop

On Friday, Sept. 26, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm at the West Tisbury library, join Jennelle Gadowski of the West Tisbury Emergency Management Department for the launch of a new monthly series, “Ready Together: Community Preparedness.”

The September program, “Preparedness Starts with You,” will cover the essentials of building an emergency plan, creating a go bag, and signing up for local emergency alerts. The program will include a hands-on demonstration and an interactive “Preparedness Jeopardy” game for all ages.

Each month’s program will feature a different and important topic on how you and your family can be more resilient in the face of emergencies. Free and open to the public. For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.