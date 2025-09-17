Jayne Lou Ruley, 71, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on August 28, 2025.

Born to William Francis Morton and Dorothy Helen (Sutton) Morton in Hollywood, Fla., Jayne grew up with a lively spirit that carried throughout her life.

Jayne was an island girl at heart, drawn to the natural beauty and community spirit of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. She lived with determination, never afraid to chart her own path, and worked hard at everything she set her mind to. At the same time, she knew how to celebrate life — sharing laughter, stories, and unforgettable moments with those closest to her.

Her family and friends remember her not only for her independence and resilience, but also for her generous heart, and unwavering love for her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, who were more like her children. Jayne’s presence was a gift, and her memory will live on in the countless lives she touched.

She is survived by her devoted children, Shelly (Daniel) Mayhew and Ryan (Kristine) Ruley; her treasured grandchildren, Alyssa (Beach) Mayhew, Christopher (Emmy) Mayhew, and Matthew Ruley; her sisters, Carole (David) Culver and Mary Ballew; and her brother, Gary Morton. She joins in eternal rest her parents; her brother Robert (“Bobby”); her sister Alycia Eldridge; and her former husbands, Lewis Reed and Steven Ruley.

She will be deeply missed, yet forever cherished.