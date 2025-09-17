Man flees hospital on foot

Residents in downtown Vineyard Haven on Wednesday around midday likely heard a disturbance. Island police are reporting that they detained an individual near Stop & Shop around 11:30, after the man fled by foot from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Oak Bluffs Police said that the man’s friends were attempting to have him admitted for mental health treatment at the hospital, before he ultimately ran.

As witnessed outside the MV Times building on Beach Road, three police cars pursued the barefoot man with a loudspeaker blaring for him to stop.

Oak Bluffs police did not release the man’s identity. They apprehended him without any injuries between Stop and Shop and the Steamship Authority soon after, with assistance from Tisbury police.

No force was used and no injuries were reported, police said. The man was transported back to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for mental health treatment.