“Come, come, Tivoli Girl, dance the hours away. Come, come, Tivoli Girl, don’t you hear the music play? If you’ll be my pal in the summertime, down beside the ocean blue, when the snow flies, Tivoli Girl, I’ll be dreaming of you.” –“Tivoli Girl,” Will Hardy, 1917

I had to use this quote again, because Tivoli Day is this Saturday, Sept. 20!

This 43-year-old tradition turns Circuit Avenue into an old-fashioned street festival from 10 am to 6 pm, full of arts, crafts, vendors, bargains, great food, and live music. Don’t forget to try your hand at the Flying Horses “Ring Challenge,” which benefits the Jena Pothier Scholarship Fund. It’s my favorite day in Oak Bluffs — see you there!

The next day, Sunday, Sept. 21, is Coop de Ville’s annual fall Pig Roast. With our favorite Island musicians playing on the boat, great food, and the harbor packed with friends, what could make a better September afternoon?

Another important event earlier in the day on Saturday is the eighth annual Darkness Into Vineyard Light Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk. At 5 am, meet at Bend in the Road Beach to walk as the sun comes up. The mission is to provide support and break the silence around depression and suicide. It is a beautiful and hopeful thing to do; register at darknessintovineyardlight.com.

There is a weekly walk going on every Thursday for the month of September: Walk for Truth and Justice is being led by faith and community leaders — meet at Eastville Beach at 4:45 pm to walk across Lagoon Pond Beach with friends and neighbors.

I did something very fun last Thursday that everyone needs to know about: bingo with Jarrett Campbell at Nomans! It was a Tiki theme last Thursday, complete with leis, grass skirts, and tropical drinks. Jarrett calls the bingo numbers, D.J. Rockwell spins tunes, there are prizes and tiebreaking challenges — and the proceeds benefit the rebuilding of the Oak Bluffs School playground. The next one is scheduled for Sept. 25, 5 to 8 pm — put it on your calendar!

Check out the September calendar at the O.B. senior center: It is full of daily activities and special events. There is exercise and stretching, chair yoga, game days (yes, there is bingo!) and more. See the calendar and newsletter at oakbluffsma.gov/COA. Or call Rose at 508-693-4509.

Lori and Lisa Katsounakis celebrated their mom Sylvia’s 94th birthday with family and friends last week. Happy birthday and many more, Sylvia!

Happy birthday to Mary Lombardi on Sept. 20! Mary shares the day with Hallie MacCormack. Take a birthday photograph of Michael Blanchard on the 21st! Kim Serpa and Howie Marlin share the day. Katrina Araujo celebrates on the 22nd, and so does Mike Magaraci. Sean Conley blows his candles out on the 23rd.

Send me your news!





