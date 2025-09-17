Real estate transactions: Sept. 8 – 12

Edgartown

Sept. 9, Amham MV LLC sold 52 Fuller St. to Isaiah Fields and Nicole Fields for $8,450,000.

Sept. 10, W. Chandler Lincoln III and Candis L. Lincoln sold 13 Hotchkiss Lane to Gregory M. Remeikis and Carol Remeikis for $1,775,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 10, Robert M. Dias sold 25 Oak Ave. to Mary Breslauer and Rebecca Haag for $650,000.

Sept. 12, Sara J. Kohls and the Estate of Marilyn J. Wey sold 48 Brewster Ave. to James Martin and Michelle Martin for $1,450,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 9, James M. Langan Jr. and the Estate of Carole M. Langan sold 87 Daggett Ave. to Elinor A. Langan and James M. Langan Jr. for $786,000.

Sept. 12, Jean Marques Dasilva sold 214 State Road to Good Life Realty LLC for $3,500,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 9, Arthur W. Nichols and Patricia J. Nichols, trustees of Arthur W. Nichols Living Trust and Patricia J. Nichols Living Trust, sold 234 Vineyard Meadow Farms Road to Peter Davies and Sabrina Davies for $1,850,000.

Sept. 9, Ellen French Bunch and Doyle L. Bunch, trustees of Ellen French Bunch 2021 Trust, sold 420 Lamberts Cove Road to Fellowship for Christians in Universities and Schools Inc. for $4,250,000.

Sept. 10, Gay A. Daula sold 20 Meetinghouse Village Way to Raymond Lincoln, Merle Lincoln, and Jennifer S. Lincoln for $1,425,000.